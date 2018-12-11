Another Busy Weekend In Great Barrington

The Great Barrington annual and delectable holiday arts markets is back for a full weekend that features local and regional hand made gifts and products as the venue offers everyone a one-stop shopping experience as you can cross off your Christmas list by purchasing some of the Berkshires best trinkets and delicious treats plus the benefit of this experience can be summed up in 2 words: SHOP LOCAL!!

The 3 day gathering takes place at St. James Place on Main Street in Great Barrington and it all starts off with a preview event that takes place on Friday, December 14th from 5 to 8 pm....There is a $10 admission for this particular get together as you will assist in providing revenue for Berkshire based local artists who will be selling unique one of a kind products and services in a holiday market venue.

The next 2 days also promise to be active as the public will be admitted for free on Saturday, December 15th from 10 am to 5 pm and on Sunday, December 16th from 10 am to 4 pm and when the shopping is done, you can experience a pair of LIVE shows including Roger The Jester presents a unique show cleverly entitled "SOLFESTNUHKWANZMAS", an acronym that combines the celebrations of Chanukkah, Kwaanzah and Christmas in one word. These performances take place on Saturday at 11 am and 3 pm. Tickets are $5 per person and you can purchase them by going here .

Berkshire Lyrics Chorus will also present a fabulous Christmas concert featuring Melodious Accord and The Blafield Children's Chorus on Sunday afternoon beginning at 3 pm. Tickets are available at $25 a piece. Youngsters 13 and under accompanied by an adult are admitted for free. Order your tickets by going here .

This yearly event was a brain child of local artists Kathryn Burkle and Molly de St. Andre who are firm believers in supporting the local economy in our tri-state region as local residents and tourists can gather to complete the task at hand. You can also get more information on their Facebook page and check them out on Instagram .

Participating artists and producers include Petit Pilou/Moho Designs/Berkshire Four Poster, JK Custom Furniture and Design, KathrynBee Designs, The Peach Tree, So Handmade, The Hudson Standard, The Binderie, Free Ramblin' Kids, Soasa Designs, Dancing Bare Soap, First Flower Farm, Ali Herrmann, Savor Fine Foods, Under Mountain Weavers, The Village Common, Going Gnome, Aubry, Lockhart Works, Breakout Press Company, Ben Evans Ceramics, c.e. Golden, Skipping Goat Farm, Owlkill Studio, Lineflax and Roving, Earthly Remedies by Erin, Pratt and Hebert, Bright Beige, Liamolly, HR Zeppelin Fine Chocolates, Flower Scout, Artemesia, Snoogs & Wilde and Braise Worthy.

The above information was obtained via a press release that was sent to WSBS courtesy of The Great Barrington Arts Market.