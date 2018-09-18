Another Paint & Oil Collection Is Scheduled For September 29

The South Berkshire Household Hazardous Waste Collaborative is once again teaming up with The Center for Eco Technology as they will hold a paint and oil collection at The Lenox Department Of Public Works, located at 275 Main Street in Lenox on Saturday, September 29th from 8:30 to 10:30 am.

Participating Berkshire county towns include Alford, Becket, Egremont, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, Monterey, Mount Washington, New Marlborough, Otis, Richmond, Sheffield, Stockbridge, Tyringham and West Stockbridge.

They will accept oil based paint, stains, paint thinners, spray paint, turpentine and waste motor oil....Latex paint will NOT be accepted.

If you have any empty cans they will be recycled with scrap metal....Dried up cans of latex paint, empty oil-based cans, stains and solvents can be disposed of with your regular trash....Any usable of leftover paint will be distributed courtesy of Habitat Restore in Pittsfield.

YOU MUST PRE-REGISTER for this event on line by 4 pm, Friday afternoon, September 28th....Log on to www.cetonline.org/events or call this toll free number for more information....1-800-369-3333 extension 142.