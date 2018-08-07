H.V.A. and Lee's Greener Gateway Committee have implemented a river cleanup on Tuesday, August 14th from 4:30 to 6:30 pm. Volunteers will meet at The Lee Athletic Field's parking area on Housatonic Street and crews will be dispersed along the stretch from the route 20 bridge next to Lucky's and this project will extend to Lee's athletic field.

Gloves and trash bags will be provided to all who volunteer. It is suggested you wear old sneakers and clothes that are not at the top of your wardrobe list. Canoes will also be used to move the refuse to an appropriate place for proper disposal.

For those helping out, you will be treated to a pizza dinner once all tasks at hand are completed. If your agenda includes plans to participate, you must register in advance. Please call The Housatonic Valley Association at 413-298-7024.