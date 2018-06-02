Another Round of Paving is Set to Begin Very Soon
WSBS received this phone call Friday afternoon (6/1)
This is the Town of Great Barrington with a street construction update. Work progresses on Division Street, with a second round of paving set to begin Monday June 4th and finish by Friday June 8th.
Work also continues on Christian Hill as contractors install asphalt curbs.
We continue to ask that you seek alternative routes whenever possible. Officers will be on hand to direct traffic as needed. If you have any questions please call the Department of Public Works at 413-528-0867.