Another Sure Sign of Spring

It must be Spring, because the Great Barrington Fire District Water Department is announcing their Spring 2018 Hydrant Flushing.

The District says that the annual hydrant flushing is a long-recognized practice for maintaining high quality drinking water. It removes sediment buildup from the water mains and is a way of checking the hydrants for proper operation in case of emergencies.

The flushing is scheduled to begin on Monday April 2nd and continue through May 15th as crews work their way through the town. You can expect to see them in your neighborhood during that period Mondays through Fridays between 7 AM and 4 PM. You'll likely know they're in your area if you find discolored water coming out of your taps at home or work. The District recommends running your water for about 5 or 10 minutes to clear it up. Using your tub spout might be most efficient.

As always, they apologize for any inconvenience and thank your for your patience. If you have any questions you may call 413-528-0133.

