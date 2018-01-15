Another Winter Storm Headed Our Way-Storm Watch Takes Effect Soon

Winter in the Berkshires is like a box of chocolates, you never know what your going to get. Take last week for example, we were experiencing the change of seasons (winter to spring back to winter) all in the matter of 2 or 3 days. As I mentioned in a previous post, it's become the norm for many of us living in the area. With that said we can expect to see more significant snowfall tomorrow and Wednesday.

According to our friends at AccuWeather , a winter storm watch will be in effect from noon Tuesday (1/16) through noon Wednesday (1/17). We could see 6 inches of snow or more by the time the storm is all wrapped up.

As usual, you'll want to stay tuned to WSBS (and check wsbs.com ) for all the latest cancellations, postponements, closings and delays per our "Winterwatch" service.

Here are all of the winter storm watch details as posted by AccuWeather :

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Plan on difficult travel conditions,

including during the morning commute on Wednesday. Total snow

accumulations of 6 inches or greater are possible.

* WHERE...In Vermont, Bennington and Western Windham Counties. In

Massachusetts, Berkshire County.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant reductions in visibility are

possible. Snowfall rates of one inch per hour are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant

snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue

to monitor the latest forecasts.