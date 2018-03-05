Another Winter Storm Will Be Arriving Mid Week

As we get closer to Spring, winter is having a difficult time loosening its grip as another winter storm is headed our way. According to the National Weather Service : a Winter Storm Watch for heavy snow is in effect from Wednesday at 7 a.m. through Thursday at 7 a.m. Here are all of the watch details:

WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, with localized amounts up to 12 inches, are possible. The best chances for greatest amounts will be across portions of the Taconics, Litchfield Hills, Berkshires, and southern Green Mountains.

* WHERE...Southern Vermont, northwestern Connecticut, western Massachusetts, and the eastern Catskills, Schoharie Valley, Helderbergs, Greater Capital Region, Taconics, and mid Hudson Valley of eastern New York.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the evening commute on Wednesday. Significant reductions in visibility are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

We'll keep you up to date as the storm develops and we'll also report any cancellations, closings, postponements and/or delays we receive via our WinterWatch service.