Can you believe it? The latest entry in the MCU has, once again, topped the box office. Ant-Man and the Wasp buzzed all the way to number one for its debut weekend, marking the ninth time a Marvel movie has landed at the top spot in 2018 alone. Last week’s champ, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, dropped down to number three as Disney broke a new record with Pixar’s Incredibles 2. It’s a good weekend to be a superhero. Here’s the full box office chart:

Film Weekend Per Screen Total 1 Ant-Man and the Wasp $76,030,000 $18,077 $76,030,000 2 Incredibles 2 $29,021,000 (-37.5%) $7,056 $504,382,414 3 Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom $28,585,000 (-53.1%) $6,573 $333,342,665 4 The First Purge $17,150,000 $5,658 $31,053,945 5 Sicario: Day of the Soldado $7,300,000 (-61.6%) $2,390 $35,302,070 6 Uncle Drew $6,625,000 (-56.5%) $2,416 $29,948,620 7 Ocean’s 8 $5,285,000 (-36.6%) $2,030 $126,751,228 8 Tag $3,105,000 (-47.2%) $1,439 $48,330,681 9 Won’t You Be My Neighbor? $2,590,000 (+6.9%) $2,900 $12,382,72 10 Deadpool 2 $1,675,000 (-53.1%) $1,322 $314,546,400

Peyton Reed’s sequel to Ant-Man brought in nearly $20 million more than the first movie made on its debut weekend ($57 million) in 2015. The Marvel sequel also had the largest Friday gross in MCU history, accounting for 45.5% of its total weekend earnings, which brought it past Avengers: Age of Ultron (44.1%) and Spider-Man: Homecoming (43.39%). It proves you can kill off your franchise’s most beloved characters and people will still turn up for that other tiny superhero in an unrelated story.

Disney continues its world box office domination with Brad Bird’s Incredibles sequel. After debuting at number one, the Pixar film has maintained its second-place spot for three weeks now. But this weekend, Incredibles 2 accumulated a total gross of $504.3 million, surpassing Finding Dory ($486.2) to become the first animated film to rake in $500 million domestically. That makes the second Incredibles the highest grossing animated movie ever domestically. Leave it to the Parr family to break an incredible record.

Meanwhile, while Fallen Kingdom passed the $1 billion mark at the international box office last Friday, domestically it’s ways behind Colin Trevorrow’s 2015 film. The first Jurassic World made $500.3 million by its third weekend stateside, but at the same point, Fallen Kingdom has so far earned $333.3 million. The First Purge had a successful opening weekend after debuting on July 4, finishing with $31 million after a five-day opening, while Sicario: Day of the Soledado had a significant drop in its second weekend by 61.% percent.

The film with the best per-screen average of the weekend was Boots Riley’s Sundance hit Sorry to Bother You with $44,831. The film, starring Lakeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, and Steven Yeun, brought in $717,302 on just 16 screens. It was also a great weekend for the critically beloved Mister Rogers doc, Won’t You Be My Neighbor, which made its way to 893 additional locations this weekend, earning an impressive $12.4 million in five weeks. The heartwarming film about the TV host is now the highest grossing documentary of the year.