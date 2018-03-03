Stars Will Wear Anti-Gun Violence Pins at Oscars 2018

The 2018 Grammys were adorned with white roses , while the 2018 Golden Globes featured stars sporting Time's Up pins and now, celebrities at the 2018 Oscars will reportedly be wearing anti-gun violence pins.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Michael Bloomberg's gun control advocacy group, Everytown for Gun Safety, has created anti-gun violence pins and has sent them to The Wall Group and other Hollywood agencies in hopes that they'll be passed out before the red carpet festivities. The pins are likely to feature "#NeverAgain," the rallying slogan of the new movement.

The movement comes after the horrific shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., which left 17 people dead including 14 students and three staff members. Following the shooting, students across the country have been making their voices heard.

While the red carpets have become increasingly political, this year's Oscars are expected to be especially political thanks to the Time's Up, #MeToo and #NeverAgain movements. Stars may also be staying away from E!'s red carpet host Ryan Seacrest following allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

A report from Page Six claims publicists have advised their clients to stay away from Seacrest due to the allegations. “Usually Ryan is the one you want. . . but there are so many outlets on that carpet, why risk it? There’s plenty of other places for clients to get the exposure," a source told the publication.

For his part, Seacrest has denied the claims, telling THR, "I’m distraught that anyone or any situation would call that into question. I’m proud of my workplace reputation, and believe my track record will speak for itself. I’m an advocate for women. I will continue to support their voices.”