Apple has a breathtaking lineup assembled for its journey into TV, but when and how will we actually see the darn things? New estimates place the tech giant’s streaming content in line for an early 2019 premiere, though some shows display less progress than others.

A New York Times profile of Apple’s venture into Hollywood affords at least some insight into the actual distribution model, which is “targeting somewhere between March 2019 and the summer of that year” for an actual launch. Apple is likely to exceed its $1 billion spending estimate to lure top-tier talent away from industry vets like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon, but the actual platform remains somewhat opaque. As the article puts it:

Apple has not shared specifics with its new business partners on how it will distribute the shows, but they may be housed in its TV app, which allows access to video services like HBO Now and Hulu. Nor has the company announced whether its projects will be behind a pay wall, but the company will most likely require viewers to have subscriptions to access its shows at some point.

Thus far, Apple’s TV offerings are said to include a Jennifer Aniston-Reese Witherspoon morning show drama , a new M. Night Shyamalan drama , a new series from La La Land director Damien Chazelle , Steven Spielberg’s Bryan Fuller-free Amazing Stories , a new Kristin Wiig comedy , a space drama from Battlestar Galactica creator Ron Moore, and others. The piece notes that Aniston and Witherspoon’s morning show drama does not yet have an official script, though Apple “will not follow the high-volume strategy favored by Netflix.” As such, Apple may only debut a select number of series each year.

We’ll see if Apple comes forth with any details in the coming months, but will the tech empire stand toe-to-toe with Netflix?