Over 600 Residents Without Power in Sheffield

From the Sheffield Police Department's Facebook Page

There are approximately 630 homes and customers without power in the Town of Sheffield! National Grid is investigating and will be providing the police department with a estimated duration of the outage! If the outage is long term arrangements will be made to open a shelter!

Streets and roads that are without power include residents on Undermountian Road, Salisbury Road, Berkshire School Road, Bow-Wow Road, Dewey CT, Root Lane, Miller Ave, Foley Road, Bears-Den Road, and Park Lane. Power was lost at approximately 7:44 PM this evening.

More information will follow as it comes in. If you need assistance please contact the Sheffield Police Dept at 413-229-8522. Use 911 for emergencies only.