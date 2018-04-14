April Winter Weather Advisory Takes Effect Today

Your eyes aren't deceiving you and it's a little too late for an April Fool's joke, we indeed have a winter weather advisory for mixed precipitation ready to take effect at 3:00 P.M. today an run through 5:00 A.M. Monday.

Here are all of the advisory details as posted by the National Weather Service :

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total sleet accumulations of up to one half inch and ice accumulations of a coating to two tenths of an inch are expected.

* WHERE...Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 5 AM EDT Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The ice will result in difficult travel conditions. Expect reduced visibilities at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

Any cancellations, delays etc. that we receive will be posted to our website. So keep checking back to wsbs.com