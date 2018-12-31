‘Aquaman’ Has Already Grossed More Than ‘Justice League’

Over the holiday weekend, my man Aquaman topped the box office for the second weekend in a row, grossing an estimated $51.5 million. That makes $188.7 million in the U.S. so far for the latest DC Comics blockbuster, and a whopping $748.7 million worldwide. To put that whoppingness into perspective, Aquaman — and again we are talking about Aquaman, the superhero whose power is he can swim really fast and talk to fish — is now the third biggest movie in the entire DC Extended Universe according to international box office receipts .

Per Box Office Mojo, Aquaman only stands behind Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($873.6 million) and Wonder Woman ($821.8 million) — and when all is said and done it could pass Wonder Woman for second place. That means it’s already grossed more than Suicide Squad ($746.8 million), Man of Steel ($668.0 million), and the lowly Justice League ($657.9 million). Again, a movie featuring Superman and Batman and The Flash and Wonder Woman has now been outgrossed by a movie about a dude who wears bedazzled orange and green armor and rides sharks. That is some galaxy brain stuff.

Aquaman isn’t among the top five biggest films of 2018: Its theatrical grosses still lags well behind Avengers: Infinity War , Black Panther , Justice World: Fallen Kingdom, Incredibles 2 , and even Venom . ( Venom! ) Still, we cannot stress enough that Aquaman is about Aquaman, a fish bro, and the fact that such a thing even exists, much less grossed three quarters of a billion dollars to date and counting, is nothing short of absolutely bonkers.