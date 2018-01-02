Hold tight, Arianators: Ariana Grande could be priming us for new music this year.

Last night (December 31), instead of ringing in 2018 with the usual festive shindig, the "Side to Side" songbird opted for studio time to celebrate and dropped an elusive snippet on Instagram of what could be the singer's first track of the new year.

In the 10-second long video clip (above) is a behind-the-scenes preview of her dreamy tune, in which Grande offers soothing hums over chime notes and delicate harmonies before murmuring what sounds like, "You can feel it."

It's been two years since Grande released her third studio album, Dangerous Woman , which she delivered in May 2016. Although, MTV reported that Grande shared on Snapchat that she was already putting the final touches on her fourth album in November.

"I didn't mean to make an album, and I don't know if it's done at all, but I just have a bunch of songs that I really really like," said Grande in the since-deleted Snapchat. "I've been working a lot and have been creating and feeling inspired."

While there are no other tell-tale signs that AG4 is upon us, it seems safe to assume we'll be getting an earful of whatever she's been cooking up sooner than later.

Ariana Grande's Best Live Vocals