Ariana Grande Reportedly Finished With New, ‘Personal’ Album

A new Ariana Grande album may be closer than you think.

According to TMZ , the Dangerous Woman singer has reportedly wrapped work on her fourth studio effort — a project sources described as a "personal" masterpiece. Both Pharrell and Max Martin are said to have produced the record, with Grande co-writing every song for the first time.

The news comes two months after Grande teased new music on Instagram, captioning a teaser video, "see you next year." She also posted a photo to her Instagram story on Friday (March 2) that seemed to hint she was playing AG4 to studio execs and her manager, Scooter Braun. It's worth noting that both Dangerous Woman and My Everything were released in the spring/summer, so the album — or at the very least, a single — could be arriving as soon as May.

The record marks Grande's first since the deadly bombing at her Manchester arena show in 2017, which would certainly give her some emotional material to work from. Braun revealed in an interview earlier this month that she " cried for days " after the attack.

Grande has yet to reveal much about AG4, but will appear on Troye Sivan's sophomore LP this spring. Hopefully, that will tied fans over until the full release.