After performances from Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus at the 2018 March for Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C. on Saturday (March 24), Ariana Grande took the stage to perform her hit song "Be Alright."

Like many of the performances from the day, Grande's rendition of her song was a powerful one but it was the message she shared following the song that really inspired the crowd. "This is for these brilliant students here today that are leading this march," the singer told the crowd.

"To everybody participating, thank you so much for fighting for a change, and for love and safety and for our future," Grande continued. "I love you all so much. Thank you." Following her performance, Grande made her way off stage but not before snapping a ton of pictures with the students who were in attendance.

Up next for Grande, the singer has reportedly wrapped work on her fourth studio album –a project which sources described as a "personal" masterpiece. The singer is believed to have worked with producers Pharrell and Max Martin on the project and Grande is said to have co-written every song on the album.

Check out Ariana Grande's performance at the 2018 March for Our Lives below.