The Celebrity Apprentice didn’t work out so great, but Arnold Schwarzenegger is taking another crack at the small screen. And this time he’s shifting from reality to fiction. And a Western!

Deadline reports that Schwarzenegger will star in and executive produce Outrider , a Western “event series” headed to Amazon from Jack Ryan ’s Mace Neufeld. Here’s what it’s about:

Co-written/executive produced by Trey Calloway(APB, The Messengers, CSI: NY) and Mark Montgomery, Outrider is a mystery set in the Oklahoma Indian Territory in the late 1800s. It tells the dark and dangerous tale of a deputy who is not only tasked by a notoriously brutal judge with apprehending a legendary outlaw in the wilderness – but must also partner with a ruthless Federal Marshal to make sure justice is properly served. And as the story unfolds, not only will enemies become allies, but a series of unpredictable surprises will blur the line between good guys and bad.

Schwarzenegger would play the marshal. It’s hard to say based on that description whether Outrider will fit with the themes of his recent movies , but it’s definitely possible given the “dark and dangerous” stuff. Also, I’m guessing it will probably look a bit different than Schwarzenegger’s last Western:

Yeah, probably a lot different.

This news along with word that Amazon is also making a Conan the Barbarian TV show suggests to me that the studio has some serious Arnold fans in charge. I should really get a job over there. Do you think they need a Vice President of Schwarzenegger Affairs?