The official firing of Jeffrey Tambor from Amazon’s Transparent raised questions about his Arrested Development role, especially in light of Netflix dismissing Kevin Spacey . No official changes have yet been made, but Tambor’s co-star David Cross now claims “there are a number of” cast members standing behind him, despite allegations of sexual harassment.

Cross stated as much in an interview with amNew York (h/t The Hollywood Reporter ), acknowledging that he could only echo support for Tambor with certain members of the Arrested Development ensemble. “I can’t speak for everybody, but I know there are a number of us who stand behind him,” Cross said, deeming it “curious” that Amazon didn’t release the findings of its internal investigation. “From the limited amount we know, we stand behind Jeffrey — and I am one of them.”

Tambor was accused of sexual harassment from transgender former assistant Van Barnes, and subsequently by Transparent co-star Trace Lysette . The actor doubted his return to the streaming series, citing a “politicized atmosphere” on-set, but later walked back comments about leaving . Once Amazon made the firing official, Tambor blasted the streaming service for its “unfair” decision. We would be remiss not to point out that Cross too has downplayed his own media scandals, including accusations of racist comments from actress Charlyne Yi.

Netflix once again declined comment on Tambor’s involvement, though Cross expressed doubt his Arrested Development role would be minimized in any way. The actor also suggested Season 5’s premiere might take place “Hopefully, in the spring.”