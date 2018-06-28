At Least 5 Dead in Shooting at Maryland Newspaper

A single gunman fired inside the the Capital Gazette newsroom today in Annapolis, Maryland leaving at least five people dead and multiple people "gravely" injured.

Here is what we know now:

The gunman is in custody and is "not being cooperative." CNN is reporting that he was "found under a desk." Flammable liquid was found nearby.

The shooter reportedly shot through a glass door at the office.

Officers arrived within 60 seconds. Multiple videos posted by bystanders on social media show huge numbers of emergency vehicles rushing to the scene.

By the time the shooting had stopped, some employees were still hiding under their desks.

The AP reports: "The newspaper is part of Capital Gazette Communications, which also publishes the Maryland Gazette and CapitalGazette.com. It is part of the Baltimore Sun Media Group."

President Trump has been briefed on the situation. He tweeted: "Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene."

The Capital Gazette is covering the shooting from the scene.

The NYPD is deploying officers to stand guard outside major media outlets.