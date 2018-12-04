Attention Local Parents of Young Children

From the Sheffield Police Department

As the winter months and weather are upon it's time to have your child safety seats inspected and/or installed to ensure the safety of your child passengers. A certified technician is available to check recalls, answer questions and assist with proper installation of seats. To schedule your appointment, contact the Sheffield Police Department and ask for Officer Christopher Colello and he will be glad to assist you. The number to call is (413) 229- 8522 or email ccolello@sheffieldpd.com

Car seats are available on a first come, first served basis

(article image taken from the Sheffield Police Department's Facebook page )