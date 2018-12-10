Attention Red Sox Nation: Get Ready to Win

Attention Red Sox fans! The 2018 World Series documentary is now available on DVD and we have your chance to win a copy just in time for the holidays. It's Sox Highlights for the Holidays.

Everyday between Dec 17 and 21, Jesse Stewart during his morning show will play a daily Red Sox highlight from the 2018 season. The first three callers in to WSBS when the highlight audio airs, automatically win a 2018 World Series DVD plus digital copy.

Then each of those winners will be in the running for an upgrade to win the 2018 Red Sox World Series 8 Disc Blu-Ray Collector's Edition only from Major League Baseball and Shout Factory . The 8 disc Blu-Ray set includes all five complete games of the World Series, the pennant-clinching A.L.C.S. Game 5 and a bonus disc of the A.L.D.S. clinching Game 4 versus the Yankees. This is the perfect stocking stuffer for any member of Red Sox Nation on your holiday shopping list.

So make sure you're listening for the daily Red Sox highlight and good luck from Major League Baseball, Shout Factory, Foundry Communications and the station that loves to make you a winner, WSBS!

(images used with permission and encouragement from Foundry Communications and Shout Factory)