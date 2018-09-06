The 22nd annual "Autumn In Austerlitz" festival will be held on Sunday, October 7th from 11 am to 4 pm at New York's Old Austeriltz on Route 22 in neighboring Columbia county. This event will be held rain or shine.

The fun filled family event presented by the town's historical society will feature a glimpse into the area's past, demonstrations featuring 19th century crafts and sheep shearing....The soup kitchen will also be serving a hearty lunch featuring home made soup and bread plus the cider press will pour fresh apple nectar for everyone to enjoy....Don't forget to browse through the gift shop which offers works from local artists available for purchase and you can pick up an encyclopedic book entitled "The Old Houses Of Austerlitz" that would be a great center piece to your coffee table... Place a bid to own a piece of area history if you participate in a silent auction....And you have a chance to win a quilt made by Margie Quinn if you buy a raffle ticket plus plenty of live entertainment will brighten the grounds from start to finish.

Admission is only $7 for adults and youngsters 12 and under get in for free....It is advised to keep your pets home as they will not be allowed on the premises due to safety reasons.

For more information on this day long event, log on to www.oldausterlitz.org