If you watch the Infinity War trailer 300 times in a day, that’s not unhealthy, right? That’s totally normal? Okay good. Just checking. For a friend. Not me. I definitely am not referring to himself here. Nope. Not even a little bit.

It’s a pretty great trailer that new Avengers spot. Those guys at Marvel , they seem to know what they’re doing. Adventure, drama, and Star-Lord being a jerk to Iron Man while Spider-Man watches incredulously. What more could you possibly want?

Oh right: GIFs of all the best moments. Well, as luck would have it, we have some of those right here for your enjoyment and social media sharing. Iron Man turning his boot jets into a giant rocket, Tom Holland’s WTF expression, Captain America single-handedly stopping Thanos, Spider-Man swinging through alien chaos, they are all here. Check them out.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on April 27.

Gallery - The Best-Dressed Characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: