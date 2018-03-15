Do you love Marvel ’s movies? No, but do you love them? Are you willing to potentially put yourself at death’s door for them? That’s exactly what Marvel has asked us after unveiling its new and elongated marathon of MCU movies to sit and watch, in a theater, in succession, for an amount of time that’s longer than a day, while you slowly but surely lose all the energy you might have had in preparation for Avengers: Infinity War .

Yes, folks, the MCU marathon is back, and since Infinity War ties all kinds of threads together, our new task is to sit through every movie in the franchise, a 31-hour endeavor, while we wait for the culmination of our heroes’ efforts, which we will then watch through bloodshot eyes while trying to ignore the tremors of our bodies rejecting being awake for longer than a day. I would feel irresponsible if I didn’t say that staying up longer than your body’s normal awake cycle is not healthy for you. That said, endurance trials are fun.

Last time our Editor-in-Chief attempted this, he managed to live-blog the whole experience and left with nothing worse than a sore butt and a vague feeling of disorientation. But, folks, that was only 27 hours. Four more hours of this? That’s another story entirely. That’s the kind of physical stress that makes the mutant powers kick in.

If this sounds good to you, the whole thing is beginning on April 26, ahead of Infinity War ’s premiere on April 27. So, start your Karate Kid montages now so you can train your brain and your body to handle the mental and physical strain you’re about to put them under. Just please, please, please bring deodorant. And tell your friends to do the same. You’ll thank us later.

If this doesn’t sound up your alley, you can always refresh your Marvel memory by reading our ongoing series of MCU recaps leading up to Infinity War .