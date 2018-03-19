The new Avengers: Infinity War trailer is out and it’s even more epic than the last one. Dozens of heroes, one major baddie, and all-out war on what looks like at least a couple different planets.

But who are these new weird dudes in the trailer hanging out with Loki? Where are we in some of these shots? What’s Spider-Man wearing? How do all these events line up chronologically? Where is the Marvel Cinematic Universe headed next? If you have Infinity War questions, the video above from ScreenCrush video editor Ryan Arey has answers. It breaks down all the Easter eggs, secrets, and hidden meanings in the latest Infinity War teaser, and brings together info from all the clips released so far to help figure out just what the heck is going on in the MCU.

