B.C. Arc is Now Accepting Applications for 2019 Scholarships

Berkshire County Arc announces its 2019 scholarship award program. High school seniors pursuing undergraduate education in the field of human services are eligible to apply, and students pursing degree programs including psychology, social work, special education, rehabilitation counseling and related courses of study will be given consideration.

The selection of award winners will be based upon prior involvement in volunteer or paid activities with individuals with disabilities, the potential to contribute to the field of human services and academic achievement. An independent panel of community members will select the winners and determine the amount of each award up to the scholarship maximum of $1,500. The awards are made possible through fundraising efforts including Berkshire County Arc’s Annual Golf Classic which has raised more than $100,000 for scholarships.

Applications are available through area high school guidance offices or by contacting the Berkshire County Arc office at 499-4241, ext. 244. The application deadline is Mar. 22, 2019.

About Berkshire County Arc

Founded in 1954, Berkshire County Arc is a non-profit, tax-exempt organization providing a broad range of community-based services to 1,000 individuals with developmental disabilities, brain injuries and autism throughout Berkshire and Hampden Counties in Massachusetts. The agency offers three day programs, 38 residential programs, employment services, citizen- and self-advocacy programs, respite services, an adult family care program and Zip ‘N Sort Mail Services.

