Babe Ruth and Softball Results for June 6

Babe Ruth

In the first-week of South County Babe Ruth play, Clifford Oil jumped to a 9-2 lead and then held off an Olde Village rally to win, 13-11.

Evan Heath pitched four solid innings to get the win. It was Evan Trombley who pitched a scoreless last inning to finally shut the door on Olde Village. Max Nolan paced the Clifford Oil attack with two runs batted in.

Olde Village was led by Calvin Hartzell's four-for-four day at the plate, along with Marco Buffoni's two hits and Alex Rand's 2 2/3 innings of stellar relief.

South County Girls Softball

In Junior Division action last night.