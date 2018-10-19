Bach And More In Great Barrington

The Berkshire Bach Society will open their 28th season in high fashion as James Bagwell will make a return to conduct an ensemble of 12 voices to perform sacred and secular music from the Baroque era, acapella style as they spotlight classical works from Bach, Handel and other masters from that magical period of music. Other musical pieces from Isaac, Schultz, Monteverdi, Pekiel and Francisco Lopez-Capillas will also be featured in this eclectic concert.

The musical extravaganza will feature Renee Anne Louprette on the organ as she will accompany the performers for a total of 16 musical selections from the classical era as audiences of all ages will be intrigued and attentive during this spectacular presentation.

The concert will take place on Saturday, November 3rd at The First Congregational Church located at 251 Main Street in Great Barrington....Showtime is set for 7:30 pm....General seating tickets are priced at $35 and will be available at the door....You can also order preferred seating tickets in advance by calling 413-528-9555....Children and full-time students with valid ID get in for free....If you need more information, log on to www.berkshirebach.org