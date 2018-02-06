Backstreet Boys Add 21 Shows to Las Vegas Residency

Back in September 2016, the Backstreet Boys officially announced their Larger Than Life Las Vegas residency. The show was originally supposed to be nine dates at The Axis at Planet Hollywood, but tickets sold so quickly they added more dates. And then they added even more.

Now, the '90s boy band is adding a whopping 21 more shows to the residency, spanning July through November.

“Until we physically can’t dance anymore, we’re going to keep performing,” A.J. McLean told PEOPLE. “That’s what encompasses who we are. We’re performers. We’re not just going to sit up on stools.”

When the residency was first announced, it set modern Las Vegas records for fastest ticket sales for a residency show.

“The show has exceeded everything we thought it would be,” Brian Littrell said. “To experience what this has been for us, it’s a rejuvenation of that artistry that’s in us.”

As if this news itself isn't spectacular enough for Backstreet Boys fans, the group also revealed they're working on a new album in Sin City, with the first single slated to drop in the not-so-distant future.

“I want to create new memories. We’ve been singing the same songs for almost 25 years,” Littrell explains. “It’s not that we’re not excited to sing out old hits, but we want to grow, too. We don’t want to be stuck in what was. We want to continue to grow with our fans.”

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, February 9 at 10am PST. Social media pre-sale goes from Tuesday, February 6 at 10am PST to Thursday, February 8 at 10pm PST. Pre-sale for fan club members begins Monday, February 5 and goes through Thursday, February 8 at 10pm PST. Lastly, an exclusive pre-sale for Ticketmaster , Live Nation, Total Rewards members and Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program will be available from Thursday, February 8 at 10am PST through 10pm PST.

You're going to want to jump on these tickets as soon as they go on sale. If history has told us anything, it's that they're going to go fast!