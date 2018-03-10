Could the Obamas be headed to Netflix in the future?

According to the New York Times , former President of the United States Barack Obama is reportedly in the advanced stages of a proposed deal that would pay him and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama , an unspecified sum to provide exclusive content for the popular streaming platform.

But if you were banking Obama’s rumored endeavor with Netflix would have anything to do with mud-slinging our standing head of state Donald Trump , think again.

Sources closest to the Obamas hint that while the partnership would, in fact, permit Mr. Obama unfiltered communication to Netflix's audience of more than 117 million subscribers, the 56-year-old wants to use his involvement to produce inspirational content.

Still, this hasn't kept reps of the service from pitching concepts of their own.

NYT reports that among some of the ideas reportedly being tossed around is a show that has Barack leading conversations which touch on important issues that ruled his presidency — health care, voting rights, foreign policy and such.

Another idea supposedly involves giving Mrs. Obama her own show, in which she would speak about subjects like health and nutrition, two causes she campaigned religiously during her time in the White House.

"President and Mrs. Obama have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire," said Barack's Senior Adviser Eric Schultz in a statement provided on Thursday (March 8). "Throughout their lives, they have lifted up stories of people whose efforts to make a difference are quietly changing the world for the better. As they consider their future personal plans, they continue to explore new ways to help others tell and share their stories.”

No details as to how much the Obamas would be compensated for their involvement have been confirmed or made public as of yet.