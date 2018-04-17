Celebrities React to Barbara Bush’s Death

Former first lady and mother of a former president Barbara Bush passed away on Tuesday (April 17). She was 92 years old.

"A former first lady of the United States of America and relentless proponent of family literacy, Barbara Pierce Bush passed away Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at the age of 92," reads a statement from the office of former President George H.W. Bush.

Her death was a result of forgoing to continue treatment for her failing health. "It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself—thanks to her abiding faith—but for others," the statement continued. "She is surrounded by a family she adores and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving."

Though the Bush family is famously Republican, celebrities from both sides of the aisle paid tribute to the late First Lady, including former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, athletes like JJ Watt, and celebrities including Ellen DeGeneres and Clay Aiken.

Read a sampling of reactions below.