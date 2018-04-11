DC’s ‘Batgirl’ Movie Is Back on Track With ‘Bumblebee’ Screenwriter
Just over a month ago, Joss Whedon decided to exit his Batgirl movie, admitted that after spending nearly a year on the project, he couldn’t come up with a story, or a reason to justify being a dude writing and directing a female superhero movie. The DC film was up in the air for a minute, but now it’s back on track, and with a woman penning Barbara Gordon’s DCEU debut.
Bumblebee screenwriter Christina Hodson has joined the project, according to the The Hollywood Reporter. But the Transformers spinoff writer, who also penned the Katherine Heigl-Rosario Dawson thriller Unforgettable, isn’t a total newbie to the DC world. Back in 2016, Warner Bros. hired her to write the Suicide Squad spinoff Birds of Prey, so she's tried her hand at writing Batgirl before. While the moniker has been taken up by a few DC superheroes on the page, the THR piece notes that Hodson will specifically be developing a story around Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham City police commissioner Jim Gordon.
It’s exciting that Warner Bros. has decided to bring on a woman to pen the the script, and now we can just hope the project lands a female director. After the success of Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman, they have no excuse not to.
