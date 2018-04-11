Just over a month ago, Joss Whedon decided to exit his Batgirl movie, admitted that after spending nearly a year on the project, he couldn’t come up with a story, or a reason to justify being a dude writing and directing a female superhero movie. The DC film was up in the air for a minute, but now it’s back on track, and with a woman penning Barbara Gordon’s DCEU debut.

Bumblebee screenwriter Christina Hodson has joined the project, according to the The Hollywood Reporter . But the Transformers spinoff writer, who also penned the Katherine Heigl-Rosario Dawson thriller Unforgettable , isn’t a total newbie to the DC world. Back in 2016, Warner Bros. hired her to write the Suicide Squad spinoff Birds of Prey , so she's tried her hand at writing Batgirl before. While the moniker has been taken up by a few DC superheroes on the page, the THR piece notes that Hodson will specifically be developing a story around Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham City police commissioner Jim Gordon.

It’s exciting that Warner Bros. has decided to bring on a woman to pen the the script, and now we can just hope the project lands a female director. After the success of Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman, they have no excuse not to.