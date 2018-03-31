Arrow, Flash and others work around DC’s live-action limitations, even as certain properties remain in development hell. A live-action Batman Beyond in particular has eluded fans, but a new post from the Arrow-verse concept artist might bring that dream closer to reality.

Frequent CW concept artist Andy Poon shared an intriguing Instagram post translating the Terry McGinnis Batman Beyond costume to live-action. Fans were understandably abuzz that the character might appear in the Arrow-verse – most likely the time-hopping Legends of Tomorrow – though Poon was quick to clarify that “this is not for the tv show. I thought it would be awesome if they go to a future Gotham for an episode as well. This is just for fun.” Poon is responsible for a significant number of CW designs, including Deathstroke, Flash characters and more, so it’s hard not to take his Batman Beyond at face value:

Poon added that “me and a small team will actually be making this into a real suit for fun,” as well that a full reveal would be forthcoming:



It’s worth recalling that – for all its many embargoes of DC characters – the CW shows have occasionally been granted significant leeway. The Terry McGinnis Batman in particular would seem like an easy backdoor to avoiding live-action film characters, but executive producer Marc Guggenheim claimed in 2016 that the character was still off-limits:

I don’t think so, only because of DC’s plans for Batman … Look, I love Terry, and I love that whole Batman Beyond conceit. “Star City 2046” was sort of our doffing of the cap to Batman Beyond in many, many ways, but you never know.

For those unfamiliar with the concept, Batman Beyond debuted in 1999 as a future extension of the Bruce Timm, Paul Dini, and Alan Burnett animated series, in which teenager Terry McGinnis stumbles upon the Batcave of an elderly Bruce Wayne and takes up the mantle. The series ran for 52 episodes, as well as a direct-to-DVD movie, followup “Epilogue” in Justice League: Unlimited, occasional live-action movie talks and ongoing comics.

Guggenheim noted in the same 2016 interview that fan interest overcame hurdles for Flash and Supergirl to buddy up, and we’ve since seen four-way crossovers and a full-time return for Matt Ryan’s NBC Constantine. Might Poon’s concept art also lead to something more tangible?