Berkshire Humane Society (BHS) has received a grant for $18,000 from the Massachusetts Animal Coalition’s (MAC) License Plate Program to continue providing low-cost spay/neuter services for cats and dogs in Berkshire County. This grant, which was funded in the fall of 2018, made BHS’s successful “100 Cats for Christmas” program possible. A portion of the grant has been awarded to Animal DREAMS for their feral and community cat spay/neuter efforts, and the remaining funds will support BHS’s Be Hip & SNIP Your Dog.

Be Hip & SNIP Your Dog serves dog owners who are Berkshire residents and are in financial need. The program will provide low-cost spaying or neutering for approximately 50 dogs and puppies three months and older. Participants purchase a $25 voucher at either the main shelter in Pittsfield or Bark N’ Cat in North Adams. Dog owners must schedule the surgery with an approved veterinarian by April 30, 2019 and submit the voucher on the day of the surgery. Veterinarians taking part in Be Hip & SNIP Your Dog include Allen Heights Veterinary Hospital, Greylock Animal Hospital, North County Veterinary Hospital, Bilmar Veterinary Services, Pittsfield Veterinary Hospital, South Street Veterinary Services, and Valley Veterinary Services.

“We’re honored to have received this grant for the 6th year,” said Cheryl Truskowski, shelter manager for BHS. “Without MAC’s help we would not be able to provide this incredibly valuable service for people and animals, especially for such an affordable fee. When you adopt from us, your pet goes home spayed or neutered, which is why adoption is such a great, responsible option. For pets that were not adopted, we want to help make sure they are healthy and happy, and do not contribute to pet overpopulation. Spaying and neutering has many benefits – it helps reduce cancers and behavior problems.”

MAC is a statewide, non-profit organization comprised of animal professionals and individual volunteers dedicated to decreasing the number of homeless, neglected, displaced, and abused animals in Massachusetts. Through its annual “I’m Animal Friendly” License Plate Program, MAC disperses funds to humane organizations and municipal animal control agencies in the Commonwealth to provide low-cost spay/neuter services. To help support low-cost spaying and neutering throughout Massachusetts, BHS encourages all community members to purchase an "I'm Animal Friendly" license plate. The tax-deductible plates are available at local Registries of Motor Vehicles or at www.petplate.org.

For more information, call the shelter at (413) 447-7878, ext. 125.

