Benefit Concert Canceled But Cause Will Still Benefit

Even though a Times Union Center gala benefit concert starring James Taylor and John Legend set for this Friday was canceled due to reported problems with the show's promoter, the intended charity will still benefit.

Already apologetic to fans for the show's cancellation, Berkshires resident Taylor and his wife Kim decided to donate $10,000 to the Pediatric Emergency Department at Albany Medical Center. The department is set to open later this year and was to benefit from the concert.

Albany Med posted a thank you to the couple on its Twitter page. Kim Hessberg Taylor is an Albany native.