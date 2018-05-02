BerkShares to Hold Free Networking Event for Businesses

On Wednesday, May 9th BerkShares, Inc. will hold a business-to-business networking event for those who accept BerkShares at their business and those who want to learn more about the region’s local currency. The event will take place at 5:30 P.M. at the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre Lobby at Shakespeare & Company at 70 Kemble Street in Lenox. This event is sponsored by the Lenox Chamber of Commerce, Lee Bank, and Adams Community Bank. Light refreshments will be provided.

This event is the culmination of this year’s BerkShares Ambassadors program, a new initiative through BerkShares, Inc. aimed at facilitating a network of citizens empowered to be “community economists” – advocates for the locally-owned businesses and community banks that make up the fabric of our regional economy.

This event is also an opportunity for business owners to become ambassadors themselves, in turn catalyzing more BerkShares activity and identifying new opportunities to recirculate BerkShares. Since their debut 12 years ago, an estimated 10 million BerkShares have passed through the hands of restaurateurs, mechanics, dentists, lawyers, arborists, brewers, farmers, shop keepers, hairdressers, therapists, and craftspeople throughout the Berkshire region, keeping money circulating locally.

This event is free to attend. For more information or to RSVP email info@berkshares.org or call (413) 528-1737.

About BerkShares, Inc.

BerkShares, Inc. is a membership-directed non-profit organization focused on responsible economic development in the Berkshire region. BerkShares, Inc. has worked in partnership with local businesses and community banks to issue BerkShares, a local currency for the Berkshire Region. BerkShares help to build regional identity, raise awareness about the importance of local ownership, and empower community-based economic decision-making. You can learn more at here