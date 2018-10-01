Berkshire County Get Ready to Be Spooked This Tuesday

Ghosts, Legends and author Jeff Belanger are ready to haunt the Berkshire Atheneum at Wendell Avenue in Pittsfield this Tuesday, Oct. 2 as the lecture will feature images, audio clips and videos from some of the most infamous haunts followed by a Q & A. The free event begins at 7:00 PM and BCC students will be awarded forum credit for their attendance. For more information, call: (413) 499-9480

About Jeff Belanger

Jeff Belanger is an author, adventurer, and one of the most visible paranormal researchers today. He’s the Emmy-nominated host, writer, and producer of the New England Legends series which debuted on PBS in October of 2013, and the weekly New England Legends Podcast.

Since 1997, the journalist has interviewed thousands of eyewitnesses to paranormal occurrences. He’s the ultimate insider and knows how to connect with people from all walks of life when it comes to the unexplained.

