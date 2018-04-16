Berkshire County Represents in the 2018 Boston Marathon (Results)
It is difficult to run in the rain, the ice, the cold and the wind individually. For the over 30,000 runners who participated in the 2018 Boston Marathon, they had to deal with all of them at the same time.
That's what makes what these folks, including 20 from the Berkshires, so incredible. People from all over the world crossed the finish line soak and wet with stories to tell, and I'm sure plenty of time needed to heal up.
Today, we give kudos to all runners, especially the representation from all over Berkshire County. Join us in congratulating them as they did something truly spectacular.
Berkshire County Runners and Results for the 2018 Boston Marathon
- John Kemp - 50, Sheffield - Finished in 3:28:00
- Matt Kinnaman - 57, Lee - Finished in 3:50:37
- Paul Gage - 47, Cheshire - Finished in 3:25:14
- Jake Eberwein - 52, Dalton - Finished in 3:29:19
- Abigail Wright - 23, Pittsfield - Finished in 3:09:42
- Edward Culver - 43, Lenox - Finished in 4:22:33
- Ken Bilodeau - 56, Becket - Finished in 3:40:21
- David Wilson - 56, Lanesborough - Finished
- Tami Grady - 45, Pittsfield - Finished in 3:57:39
- Joseph Gwozdz - 63, Cheshire - Finished in 4:15:20
- Nicole Shepardson - 43, Lenox - Finished in 3:54:41
- Carmel Kushi - 49, Pittsfield - Finished in 4:04:51
- Jennifer Bell - 52, Dalton - Finished in 3:54:57
- Allison Lassoe - 55, Sheffield - Finished in 5:19:41
- Elizabeth St Clair - 59, Williamstown - Finished in 4:10:46
- Mary Kennedy - 59, Williamstown - Finished in 4:31:20
- Henry Art - 73, Williamstown - Finished in 5:12:40
- Nicole Armbrust - 43, Williamstown - Finished in 3:56:07
- Cassie Lincoln - 24, Clarksburg - Finished in 4:29:23
- Jacqueline Lemieux - 51, Williamstown - Finished in 6:11:27