Berkshire County Represents in the 2018 Boston Marathon (Results)

It is difficult to run in the rain, the ice, the cold and the wind individually. For the over 30,000 runners who participated in the 2018 Boston Marathon, they had to deal with all of them at the same time.

That's what makes what these folks, including 20 from the Berkshires, so incredible. People from all over the world crossed the finish line soak and wet with stories to tell, and I'm sure plenty of time needed to heal up.

Today, we give kudos to all runners, especially the representation from all over Berkshire County. Join us in congratulating them as they did something truly spectacular.

Berkshire County Runners and Results for the 2018 Boston Marathon