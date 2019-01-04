Berkshire Community College's (BCC) South County Center invites you to view the Berkshire Immigrant Stories Exhibit located at the South County Campus, 343 Main Street, Great Barrington. You can view the exhibit now through Jan. 31 from 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM (open until 8:00 PM when classes are in session). Viewing the exhibit is free and open to the public.

This opportunity is being offered in collaboration with BCC's Adult Learning Program and the Literacy Network of South Berkshire .

About BCC's Adult Learning Program

BCC’s Adult Learning Program provides English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) classes. The program offers beginner, intermediate and advanced levels of ESOL at two locations — BCC’s South County Center in Great Barrington and at Lee High School.

About Literacy Network of South Berkshire

LitNet provides free, individualized, one-on-one instruction in reading, high-school equivalency test preparation, English for Speakers of Other Languages, and citizenship test preparation. Our professional staff and trained team of volunteer tutors offer generalized educational support and promote access to a network of community resources.