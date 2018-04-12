Berkshire Nonprofit Award Finalists Announced

The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires, along with the Berkshire Eagle, has announced the 21 finalists in 7 categories for the Berkshire Nonprofit Awards.

Nonprofit Center Founder Liana Toscanini revealed the names in a press release, as determined by a team of 14 judges from the community. The finalists are:

Executive Leadership

Gwendolyn Hampton-VanSant (Multicultural BRIDGE)

Kristine Hazzard (Berkshire United Way)

Carolyn Valli (Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity)

Board Leadership

Linda Conway (Berkshire Children & Families)

James Mahon (Berkshire Food Project)

Amy Rudnick (Flying Cloud Institute)

Super Staffer

Darlene Ellis (Berkshire Food Project)

Jesseca Williamson (Berkshire Museum)

June Wolfe (Construct Inc.)

Rising Star

Hye An “Harry” Park (Berkshire Museum)

Kathleen Toomey (Berkshire United Way)

Jay Weintraub and Mark Lefenfeld (Backyard Bounty of the Berkshires)

Volunteer

Amy Guachione (Berkshire Children & Families)

Gary Leveille (Great Barrington Historical Society)

Jean Ryan (Barrington Stage Company)

Unsung Hero

Kelly Akroman (Moments House)

Katie Clarke (Community Access to the Arts)

Maurice “Pops” Peterson

Lifetime Achievement

Francesca Cote (Brien Center)

Deborah Parkington (Elizabeth Freeman Center)

Carole Seigel

The winners will be announced at the first Berkshire Nonprofit Awards Breakfast, on Tuesday, May 22nd, from 8-10 A.M. at the Country Club of Pittsfield. Tickets are available at $40 per person online at npcberkshires.org/shop or by calling (413) 645-3151.