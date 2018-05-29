Berkshire Nursing Families Benefit Event Coming to Sheffield

Coming up this Sunday there will be a Berkshire Nursing Families reunion and raise a locally brewed Big Elm Beer event for Berkshire Nursing Families! Proceeds to benefit Berkshire Nursing Families.

Berkshire Nursing Families provides education, lactation consultation, a seven-day-a-week breastfeeding hotline and home visits, all of which are free of charge, to every family who needs them.

Because breastfeeding impacts so many aspects of family wellness- from reducing health concerns like diabetes and asthma to improving mother-child bonding- the organization makes a powerful contribution to the well-being of our community’s families.

This is a family friendly event. There will be snacks for all, activities for kids, and plenty of beer to sample!

The event is this Sunday, June 3rd at Big Elm Brewing from 1:00 P.M.-3:00 P.M. in Sheffield.

About Berkshire Nursing Families

Berkshire Nursing Families is a nonprofit agency that was founded in 1998 and gained 501c3 status in 2000. It grew from a grass roots lactation support group, Berkshire Nursing Mothers, which began in 1974.

Their mission is to enhance the life-long health of our community through the promotionand support of breastfeeding.

Their goal is to provide for our community with the tools, skills and education to make the best personal choice when offering nutrition to babies regardless of ability to pay for services.