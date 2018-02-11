Chris Mazdzer found his love for winter sports while living in the Berkshires and has officially parlayed it into an Olympic medal.

Not only did the Pittsfield born Mazdzer capture the silver medal, he became Team USA’s first ever men’s singles Olympic luge medalist with his final run on Sunday morning in South Korea. After his Saturday heats left him in fourth place overall, Mazdzer proved he had the talent that people have seen in him since he was a teenager. After finishing 13th overall in the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics respectively, Chris Mazdzer will stand on the podium to receive his first medal.

If you missed his history-making run this morning, you can watch it below.

David Gleirscher from Austria took home the gold in the event.