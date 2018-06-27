Berkshires Named in People’s ‘100 Reasons to Love America’

The Berkshires continues to find their way on a number of positive lists these days and earlier this week, our area was named to another.

People Magazine has released their annual "100 Reasons to Love America" list and coming in at #45 was -- you guessed it -- The Berkshires! The issue, according to the magazine, "celebrates the people, places and things we can't get enough of." As was everything else on the list, there wasn't a big descriptive shoutout to the recipients, but here is how People described the area.

Nature meets culture between New York and Boston.

The accolades continue to come to our small area and there are certainly a lot of things to be proud of. We are in a time where The Berkshires continues to grow and prosper, whether you see the growth, or not. It's definitely here.

While Berkshire County made its way to another list, here are the Top-10 Reasons to Love America, according to People Magazine.

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Meghan Markle & her mom, Doria The right to vote Costco Free Samples Pink (The artist) Fortnite Bald Eagle The Veggie Shack Jessica Chastain The Daily (podcast)