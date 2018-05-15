Berkshires Under A Tornado Watch

...TORNADO WATCH 94 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8:00 P.M. EDT THIS EVENING...

According to the National Weather Service, this Hazardous Weather Outlook is for the central and eastern Mohawk Valley, Schoharie Valley Saratoga Region, Capital District, eastern Catskills, mid Hudson Valley and Taconics of eastern New York, Northwestern Connecticut, Western Massachusetts, and southern Vermont.

This Afternoon and Tonight.

Tornado Watch.

In addition, torrential downpours will be possible within

thunderstorms. This may lead to minor flooding of poor drainage,

urban and low lying areas.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...

Spotter activation has been requested for the following counties:

In New York, Albany, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Rensselaer,

Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Ulster, Washington.

In Vermont, Bennington and Windham.

In Massachusetts, Berkshire.