This year’s crop of Best Actor nominees were pretty fantastic, for the most part. Between Timothee Chalamet ’s sensitive turn in Call Me By Your Name , Daniel Day-Lewis ’ pitch-perfect farewell in Phantom Thread , Daniel Kaluuya ’s pivotal performance in Get Out , Denzel Washington ’s elevation of Roman J. Israel, Esq. and Gary Oldman ’s transformation in Darkest Hour , almost any one of these leading men could’ve taken home the 2018 Oscar for Best Picture and we’d be satisfied. But there can be only one, of course.

From the moment Gary Oldman disappeared into the makeup and costuming of Winston Churchill for Joe Wright’s Darkest Hour , his Oscar fate was apparently sealed. There’s nothing the Academy loves more in a leading man than a full body transformation, and Oldman nailed it. Perhaps surprisingly, this is Oldman’s first Oscar win and only his second nomination; he was previously nominated for Best Actor in 2012 for Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy .

With a career spanning more than three decades and over 90 credits, the 59-year-old actor has delivered numerous stunning performances — making this eventual Oscar win inevitable.

