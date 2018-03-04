The Best Actress categories are always some of our favorites at the Oscars , and 2018 is no exception. This year’s list of nominees boasts remarkable performances from Frances McDormand in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri , Sally Hawkins in The Shape of Water , Margot Robbie in I, Tonya , Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird , and Meryl Streep (and her magnificent caftan) in The Post . Although only one actress can take home the golden statue tonight, they’re all equally fantastic in our mind.

And the 2018 Oscar for Best Actress goes to… Frances McDormand for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri . This is McDormand’s fifth nomination and second win; she previously won Best Actress in 1997 for her performance in Fargo , and collected nods over the years for her supporting roles in North Country , Almost Famous , and Mississippi Burning .

McDormand’s win this year is incredibly well-deserved; her performance as Mildred Hayes, a grief-stricken, take-no-bulls— mother seeking justice for her daughter’s murder in a rural town is fierce and fiercely compassionate. She is inarguably the heart and soul of Martin McDonagh’s film, which also received nominations for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, and two Best Supporting Actor nods — one each for Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson.

For the latest on the 2018 Oscars, you can follow our full list of winners here: