Thanks to the sea of news we call the internet, the Oscars have grown a little stale. There are so many forecasts and analyses heading in, that by the time the live broadcast rolls around, surprises are few and far between (save, of course, for last year's epic flub — an unprecedented mixup that sent Twitter into overdrive).

But the internet has also blessed us with the gift of live tweets, making the Academy Awards less about the winners and losers and more about cultural solidarity. Tuning in has become group viewing, and you can gripe, joke, and throw up your hands in praise alongside millions of your peers without even having to leave your house. That makes for a long list of clever, hilarious, and yes, sometimes cringey, tweets. See the 15 best below.

All of Macaulay Culkin's Live-Tweeting

The funniest part? He didn't even watch the show.

Leslie Jones' (Valid) Sufjan Stevens Question

Billy Eichner's Relatable Take

This Spot-On Adam Rippon/Mr. Krabs Comparison

This Creative Oscars Party Drink

This Barbed 'Billy on the Street' Reference

This Jab At Ryan Seacrest

The E! host was accused of sexual misconduct by his former stylist, but has denied her claims; He led the network's red carpet coverage despite the allegations.

Taraji P. Henson's Not-So-Subtle Shade

And the Ensuing Memes

The Jokes About the Envelope Font

Oscars organizers didn't want any mishaps after last year's big snafu.

ThIS Very Accurate Assessment of the Movie Montages

This Ode to Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph

This Perfect Summary of Those Unsuspecting Moviegoers

And Finally, the Induction of 2018's Official New Meme