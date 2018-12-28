In a year as rough as 2018, you have to find joy wherever you can.

Pop culture as a whole can always serve as an easy way to find solace in the frivolous, but one of the easiest ways that people find joy is through animals, big and small. Whatever else you can say about the movies in 2018, this much is true: There were a lot of adorable dogs and cats and bears (oh my!) being featured on the big screen. (As you’ll soon see, there were lots of good doggos.) You can keep your countdowns of the best movies of the year — let’s count down the best animals represented on film in 2018, quality of the films in which they appeared be damned.