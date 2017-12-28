The Absolute Best Tweets of 2017
This was a good year to be on Twitter. There was an abundance of clap backs on the social-networking website, mostly aimed at President Donald Trump who often angered people with his petty tweets.
However, some of your favorite artists and celebrities used the platform to convey an important message or to tweet out a cautionary warning to a troll. For example, Nicki Minaj called out sexism in hip-hop, an issue that has long been problematic within the culture, which sparked dialogue on her timeline. Gospel superstar Kirk Franklin reminded a troll not to test him... in Jesus name. Meanwhile, Cardi B, posted some self-reflecting tweets about her newfound fame.
We narrowed down some our favorite tweets that caught our eye in 2017. Despite some of the noise on Twitter, there were plenty of tweets that stood out that were important, and others that were downright hilarious. But of course, we have to post a few of the infamous clap backs that left Twitter in a tizzy.
So without further ado, check out some of the Absolute Best Tweets of 2017.
LeBron James Claps Back at Agent Orange
Golden State Warriors player Steph Curry declined an invitation to visit the White House, which sparked a lot of chatter on social media. Months later, petty President Donald Trump jumped on his Twitter account to announce that he rescinded both the Golden State Warriors and Steph Curry's invite to the White House. That's when LeBron James had enough and delivered the ultimate clap back.
Cardi B Had Mo' Money, Mo' Problems in 2017
Undoubtedly, 2017 was Cardi B's year. From dropping the hottest single "Bodak Yellow" to getting engaged to Offset, the Bronx native should be on Cloud 9 right now. But with more money comes more problems. It looks like Cardi B doesn't mind making money moves, but hates the fame and drama that comes along with it.
Nicki Minaj Calls Out Sexism in Hip-Hop
Although Nicki Minaj didn’t drop a full-length album this year, she still made plenty of noise with her guest features on remixes from Lil Uzi Vert ("The Way Life Goes") and A$AP Ferg ("Plain Jane”). However, Minaj still feels that she's still not getting the respect that she deserves. The Queen Barbz went on a Twitter rant calling out sexism in hip-hop. “In any field, women must work TWICE as hard to even get HALF the respect her male counterparts get. When does this stop?" she tweeted. Minaj raised an important question that needs to be addressed in hip-hop.
Jay-Z Salutes All the Great Rappers After Being Inducted Into Songwriters Hall of Fame
In 2017, JAY-Z became the first rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He didn’t show up at the induction ceremony, instead, he thanked his many rap influences via Twitter. Hov doesn’t tweet much, but when he does everybody listens. In a series of nine tweets, he thanked dozens of distinguished rappers. Below is just a sample. For the rest, go to his Twitter account @S_C_.
Don't Test Kirk Franklin...In Jesus Name
Kirk Franklin may be a preacher but he ain’t no punk. The gospel superstar went on his Twitter account to denounce President Trump’s immigration ban, and urged his fans to embrace their Muslim brothers and sisters. A troll decided to test him by suggesting that his Muslim brothers are “evil” and indirectly threatened his daughter. Franklin, who is a father of four children (including two daughters), delivered a cautionary sermon to the goofball troll. Read it below.
Colin Kaepernick Thanks Eminem for His Shout-Out During BET Cypher
At the 2017 BET Awards, Eminem delivered a blistering freestyle aimed at President Trump during his BET Cypher. During his lyrical session, he saluted NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who didn’t get a chance to play this season possibly due to his national anthem protest in 2016. Kaep went on his Twitter account to thank Em for the shout out and his memorable, anti-Trump freestyle.
Gabrielle Union Thwacks a Twitter Troll
When Gabrielle Union is not talking about backdoor foreplay, she’s cheering on her alma mater UCLA and the UCLA Bruins basketball team. Back in March, when Lonzo Ball was playing for the Bruins during the NCAA tournament, Union would often salute him. But one day, a troll decided to get snarky with the actress by telling her that she wanted Ball’s penis. Unfazed by the remark, Union gracefully clapped back at the troll tweeting that she gets plenty of “D” at home courtesy of her husband, Dwyane Wade. D-amn.
Rihanna Yells at President Trump: "Don't Let Your People Die"
Throughout 2017, President Donald Trump has angered a lot of people on Twitter with his petty tweets. But during the Puerto Rico relief crisis following Hurricane Maria, he was nowhere to be found on Twitter, or otherwise. Rihanna had to remind Trump to act like the leader of the free world, and called him out for his lack of response. Peep her hard-hitting tweet below.
Bow Wow Gets Dragged on Twitter for Perpetrating a Fraud
Folks like to boast and brag on social media. But Shad Moss (aka Bow Wow) was caught perpetuating a fraud on Twitter. The rapper-turned-actor posted a photo of a private jet he was about to board — or so we thought. A fan posted a picture of Moss on a commercial flight. "So this guy Lil Bow Wow is on my flight to NY, but on Instagram he posted a picture of a private jet," wrote the person on Twitter. This image sparked the hilarious “Bow Wow Challenge.”
Rappers and Singers Slammed President Trump for Immigration Ban
Let’s keep it real. President Donald Trump rubbed a lot of people the wrong way in 2017. Just days after being sworn into his presidency, he signed a seven-page document calling for an immediate suspension of immigration from countries that have ties to terrorism. The executive order caused chaos at airports across the country as Muslims and people of Middle Eastern descent were reportedly unfairly targeted and couldn’t enter the U.S. This sparked celebrities to go on Twitter and blast Trump. Rihanna was so angry, she called the president an “immoral pig.”
Remy Ma’s Best Female Rapper Win at 2017 BET Awards Left Twitter Confused
Rapper Remy Ma had a fantastic year. Along with securing a record deal with Atlantic, she made the block hot with her collaborative street banger, “Wake Me Up” with Lil’ Kim. Earlier this year, she dispatched Nicki Minaj with her brutal diss song, “ShETHER.” Then iIn June, she won Best Female Hip-Hop Artist at the 2017 BET Awards despite not releasing an album this year. Remy knew this would piss off Minaj’s fans and leave Twitter scratching their heads. But hey, a win is a win.
Floyd Mayweather Ends His Boxing Career on Top
Floyd Mayweather had the best year ever. The boxing legend came out of retirement to fight MMA superstar Conor McGregor in August. Amid criticisms that he was too rusty and old to fight the scrappy Irish fighter, the 40-year-old defeated him with a TKO in the 10th round. Mayweather, who deems himself the G.O.A.T. of boxing, capped off his official retirement with one simple tweet. Boo-yah!