Hollywood's 'Golden Girl' dishes in on the recipe to living a happy and long life.

Considered to have the longest running television career, by a female, of more than 75 years, Betty White reveals the tips and key ingredients to a longer lasting life.

"Enjoy life,” the Golden Girl said in an interview with Parade on Friday (January 5). “Accentuate the positive, not the negative. It sounds so trite, but a lot of people will pick out something to complain about, rather than say, ‘Hey, that was great!’ It’s not hard to find great stuff if you look.”

However, when it came to the edible things that keep her golden glow, White says she vodka and hot dogs are the way to go.

"Probably in that order," the 95-year-old said.

White, who turns 96 on January 17, continued explaining how she has manages to thrive and live her best life for more than nine decades, emphasizing her trait of being an optimist has helped her get to where she is now.